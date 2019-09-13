Insurance Australia Group (ASX:IAG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.92

Insurance Australia Group Ltd (ASX:IAG)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.92 and traded as low as $8.01. Insurance Australia Group shares last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 4,151,571 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$8.20 and a 200-day moving average price of A$7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion and a PE ratio of 18.03.

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Insurance Australia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.75%.

In related news, insider Peter Harmer acquired 42,993 shares of Insurance Australia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$8.01 ($5.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$344,158.97 ($244,084.37). Also, insider Elizabeth Bryan acquired 6,678 shares of Insurance Australia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$7.76 ($5.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,821.28 ($36,752.68). Insiders bought 315,857 shares of company stock worth $2,472,231 over the last 90 days.

Insurance Australia Group Company Profile (ASX:IAG)

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products. The company operates through Australia, New Zealand, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers consumer insurance products, such as motor vehicle, home and contents, lifestyle and leisure, and compulsory third party, as well as travel insurance, life insurance, and income protection products; and business insurance products, including business package, farm and crop, commercial property, construction and engineering, commercial and fleet motor, marine, workers' compensation, professional indemnity, directors' and officers', and public and products liability.

