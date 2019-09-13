Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $130.96

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$130.96 and last traded at C$130.82, with a volume of 34867 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$129.84.

IFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$135.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$134.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$125.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$130.27.

The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$126.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$118.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C($0.40). The company had revenue of C$2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.59 billion. Analysts anticipate that Intact Financial Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Alan Tullis sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.48, for a total transaction of C$265,608.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,621,783.04. Also, Senior Officer Martin Beaulieu sold 4,000 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.55, for a total transaction of C$506,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,157,044.75.

Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

