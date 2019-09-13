Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Trading Up 26.7%

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC)’s share price was up 26.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $1.14, approximately 55,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,484,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTEC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Intec Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright cut shares of Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Maxim Group cut shares of Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Meckler acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,310.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 145,000 shares of company stock worth $71,350 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTEC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Intec Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Intec Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Intec Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Intec Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intec Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC)

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

