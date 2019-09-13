Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 943,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the July 31st total of 1,163,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 433,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

In related news, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $15,137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 433,017 shares in the company, valued at $26,219,179.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 362,322 shares of company stock valued at $22,039,086. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 21.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,442,164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $136,077,000 after buying an additional 426,578 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 13.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,248,870 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $181,449,000 after buying an additional 375,546 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 198.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399,294 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $22,301,000 after buying an additional 265,335 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $14,145,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 26.1% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,110,177 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $61,860,000 after buying an additional 230,010 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Integra Lifesciences stock traded down $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $61.87. The stock had a trading volume of 336,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,333. Integra Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $42.14 and a 1 year high of $66.41. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.09.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on IART. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

