Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.40.

NASDAQ ICPT traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.90. The stock had a trading volume of 816,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,936. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $58.21 and a 52-week high of $133.74. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by $0.23. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 534.42% and a negative net margin of 143.57%. The firm had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.58) EPS. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercept Pharmaceuticals news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 67,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,498,824.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Bright sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $46,802.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,754.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,005,000 after acquiring an additional 295,674 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,093,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,979,000 after purchasing an additional 191,132 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the second quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 330,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,314,000 after purchasing an additional 119,760 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,376,000 after purchasing an additional 23,309 shares during the period. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 280,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

