Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ICP. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,450 ($18.95) to GBX 1,530 ($19.99) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,509 ($19.72) price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,479.75 ($19.34).

LON:ICP opened at GBX 1,431 ($18.70) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion and a PE ratio of 22.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,358.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,250.99. Intermediate Capital Group has a 12 month low of GBX 899 ($11.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,436 ($18.76).

In related news, insider Vijay Bharadia sold 4,570 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,392 ($18.19), for a total value of £63,614.40 ($83,123.48).

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

