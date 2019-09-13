Intermolecular Inc (NASDAQ:IMI) Short Interest Update

Intermolecular Inc (NASDAQ:IMI) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 57.3% from the July 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Intermolecular during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,797,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intermolecular during the second quarter worth $2,421,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intermolecular by 6.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,583,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 96,689 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Intermolecular during the second quarter worth $1,656,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intermolecular during the second quarter worth $1,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,559. Intermolecular has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13.

Intermolecular (NASDAQ:IMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Intermolecular had a negative net margin of 42.74% and a negative return on equity of 33.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intermolecular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Intermolecular

Intermolecular, Inc engages in the development of advanced materials using high productivity combinatorial (HPC) technology platform for the semiconductors, consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries worldwide. The company's HPC platform includes Tempus processing tools, automated characterization methods, and informatics analysis software for research and development using combinatorial process systems in concert with established chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition methods.

