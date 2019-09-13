International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $158.32

Shares of International Public Partnerships Ltd (LON:INPP) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.32 and traded as high as $163.60. International Public Partnerships shares last traded at $163.40, with a volume of 967,617 shares.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 158.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 134.17. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.59 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $3.50. International Public Partnerships’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.71%.

International Public Partnerships Company Profile (LON:INPP)

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

