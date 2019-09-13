InterOcean Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

InterOcean Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,344 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,848,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,875 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 503,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after acquiring an additional 230,048 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 11,993 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 139,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Shares of CAG opened at $29.96 on Friday. Conagra Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.96. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $85,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,910.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $668,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,589 shares of company stock worth $929,334. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America set a $35.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $32.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.