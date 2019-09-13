Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €1.70 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.70 ($1.98) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €1.95 ($2.27) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €2.70 ($3.14) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.91) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.10 ($2.44) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €1.80 ($2.09) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Intesa Sanpaolo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €2.18 ($2.53).

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 52 week high of €3.23 ($3.76).

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.