INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of INTL Fcstone from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get INTL Fcstone alerts:

NASDAQ:INTL traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,127. The company has a market cap of $786.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.67. INTL Fcstone has a one year low of $34.10 and a one year high of $55.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.66 and its 200-day moving average is $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $283.40 million during the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.56%.

In other news, insider Patricia Marie Harrod sold 1,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total transaction of $40,334.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,416.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles M. Lyon sold 3,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.97, for a total transaction of $170,719.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,131 shares of company stock valued at $442,813. Company insiders own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of INTL Fcstone by 3.2% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,390,000 after buying an additional 56,740 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of INTL Fcstone during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of INTL Fcstone by 7.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of INTL Fcstone by 14.1% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 34,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of INTL Fcstone during the second quarter valued at about $5,566,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTL Fcstone Company Profile

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for INTL Fcstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INTL Fcstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.