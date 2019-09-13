Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Acquired by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 116.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 44.9% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,246,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,520,000 after buying an additional 696,030 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 141.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 437,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,093,000 after buying an additional 256,306 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,145,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 705,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,669,000 after buying an additional 190,912 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 103.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 290,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after buying an additional 147,448 shares during the period.

BSCN traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $21.22. 11,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,583. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average is $20.96. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43.

