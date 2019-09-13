Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN) Trading 0.2% Higher

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.44 and last traded at $20.44, 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 33,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.67.

Get Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN) by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,727 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.30% of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UDN)

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Fund (the Master Fund), which is a separate series of DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Trust (the Master Trust).

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.