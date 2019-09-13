Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.76

Shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.76 and traded as high as $26.89. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF shares last traded at $26.89, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 715.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

