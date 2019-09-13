Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.59

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.59 and last traded at $18.58, with a volume of 164572 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated an “average” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.062 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 11,727 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 686,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after buying an additional 10,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 73,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

