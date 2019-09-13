Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Gap Down to $17.57

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.04, but opened at $17.57. Invesco shares last traded at $17.26, with a volume of 7,134,959 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Invesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $21.00 price objective on Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.73.

Get Invesco alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Invesco by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,047,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,660 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,884,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,348,000 after purchasing an additional 717,941 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco by 17.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco by 58.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Invesco by 5.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.