Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Hibbett Sports (HIBB)

8/28/2019 – Hibbett Sports was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/27/2019 – Hibbett Sports was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/26/2019 – Hibbett Sports had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $20.00 to $14.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/26/2019 – Hibbett Sports was given a new $17.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/26/2019 – Hibbett Sports was given a new $29.00 price target on by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2019 – Hibbett Sports was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/29/2019 – Hibbett Sports was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Hibbett has outperformed the industry year to date, courtesy of its focus on enhancing omni-channel capabilities, loyalty program and store-rationalization efforts. Backed by these efforts, the company reported impressive first-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein sales and earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate and grew year over year. With this, Hibbett delivered second straight positive earnings surprise with a third sales beat. Results were also fueled by robust comps and e-commerce sales. Management expects momentum in e-commerce to continue backed by gains from mobile app enhancements, and BOPIS and ROPIS capabilities. It also raised earnings view for fiscal 2020. However, a bleak outlook for comps and gross margin for the fiscal year raise concern. Also, higher SG&A expenses might hurt operating margin moving ahead.”

Shares of HIBB stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $18.57. The company had a trading volume of 33,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $25.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average is $19.45.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $252.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.71 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik bought 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,848. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 57,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 75,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

