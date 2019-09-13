Invictus Hyperion Fund Achieves Market Cap of $5.15 Million (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be purchased for about $0.0432 or 0.00000418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $5.15 million and $517.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00201593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.85 or 0.01144489 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000553 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00086753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015219 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00023479 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,206,722 tokens. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

