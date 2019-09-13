ION (ION) Price Tops $0.0423 on Exchanges

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 13th. One ION coin can now be purchased for $0.0423 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Upbit. ION has a total market capitalization of $639,505.00 and approximately $571.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ION has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ION alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007228 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00010040 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000289 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 21,014,198 coins and its circulating supply is 15,114,198 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. ION’s official website is ionomy.com. ION’s official message board is ion.community.

ION Coin Trading

ION can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.