IOStoken (IOST) Price Down 20.7% Over Last Week

IOStoken (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 13th. IOStoken has a market cap of $332.92 million and $16.00 million worth of IOStoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOStoken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMart, CoinBene, GBX Digital Asset Exchange and DDEX. Over the last seven days, IOStoken has traded down 20.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00039256 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.80 or 0.04371391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000115 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00026865 BTC.

IOStoken Token Profile

IOStoken is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOStoken’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for IOStoken is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOStoken is medium.com/@iostoken. IOStoken’s official website is iost.io. IOStoken’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOStoken Token Trading

IOStoken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Coineal, CoinBene, Koinex, DDEX, OKEx, WazirX, Binance, GOPAX, Huobi, Bitrue, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, IDAX, HitBTC, ABCC, DragonEX, BitMax, Bitkub, BitMart, CoinZest, Livecoin, Kucoin, Upbit, BigONE, Bithumb, DigiFinex, Hotbit, OTCBTC, Zebpay, Vebitcoin, IDEX and GBX Digital Asset Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOStoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOStoken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOStoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

