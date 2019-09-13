IOTA 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.47 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00002357 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, Bitfinex, Cobinhood and Upbit. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $673.78 million and $3.47 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00202285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.14 or 0.01139067 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000555 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00039440 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00086569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015244 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

MIOTA is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, OKEx, Huobi, Binance, Coinone, Ovis, HitBTC, Cobinhood, FCoin, Gate.io, Upbit, Bitfinex and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

