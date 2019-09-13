IoTeX (IOTX) Price Up 10.4% This Week

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 13th. One IoTeX token can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Kucoin, IDEX and Bgogo. During the last week, IoTeX has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a total market cap of $18.39 million and approximately $889,236.00 worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00039256 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $450.80 or 0.04371391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000115 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX is a token. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,120,000,000 tokens. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, Bgogo, Coineal, Bilaxy, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

