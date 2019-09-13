iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) Trading Down 1.9%

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.82 and last traded at $23.01, approximately 1,522,772 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 26,251,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average is $30.67.

