iPath US Treasury 10 year Bear ETN (NASDAQ:DTYS) Shares Up 8.8%

iPath US Treasury 10 year Bear ETN (NASDAQ:DTYS)’s stock price shot up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.26 and last traded at $12.24, 7,239 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 27,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $14.62.

