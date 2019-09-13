IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.07

IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.07 and traded as high as $25.28. IPSEN S A/S shares last traded at $25.09, with a volume of 1,503 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of IPSEN S A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IPSEN S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IPSEN S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.07.

IPSEN S A/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPSEY)

Ipsen SA operates as a pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rheumatology areas. Its products include Somatuline, which is an injectable treatment for acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, a tablet formulation of cabozantinib for renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, and female sterility; and Dysport for motor disorders and muscular spasticity.

