IQE (LON:IQE) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Speculative Buy

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of IQE (LON:IQE) to a speculative buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 85 ($1.11).

IQE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of IQE from GBX 84 ($1.10) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 108 ($1.41) price objective on shares of IQE in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 88 ($1.15).

Get IQE alerts:

Shares of LON IQE traded up GBX 1.45 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 55.90 ($0.73). 1,447,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,840,000. IQE has a fifty-two week low of GBX 43.34 ($0.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 99.60 ($1.30). The firm has a market cap of $443.17 million and a PE ratio of 559.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 57.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 70.28.

About IQE

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.