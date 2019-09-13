Iress (ASX:IRE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.42

Iress Ltd (ASX:IRE)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.42 and traded as low as $11.77. Iress shares last traded at $11.79, with a volume of 635,740 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$13.12 and a 200-day moving average price of A$13.42.

Iress Company Profile (ASX:IRE)

IRESS Limited provides information, trading, compliance, order management, portfolio and wealth management, and lending systems and related tools in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Canada, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It offers CommPay, a revenue management solution for advisor firms; IRESS Digital, a solution for market data, trading, and charting tools; IRESS Execution Management System, a customizable multi-broker order execution and allocation management solution for buy-side participants; and IRESS Order System, a solution for institutional and retail brokers.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Iress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.