iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Boosted by Sontag Advisory LLC

Sontag Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,569 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Sontag Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sontag Advisory LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $55,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,836,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,787,668,000 after buying an additional 162,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,790,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $832,486,000 after buying an additional 3,044,177 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 360.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,273,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,825,000 after buying an additional 6,475,186 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,465,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,947,000 after buying an additional 89,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,706,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,412,000 after buying an additional 282,018 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock remained flat at $$80.27 during trading on Thursday. 3,175,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,443,225. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.47. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $89.58.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

