iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stake Increased by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 12.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Smart Money Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000.

BATS:EFV traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $47.53. The company had a trading volume of 455,143 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

