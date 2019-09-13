iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Trading Up 0.8%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) shares were up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.83 and last traded at $65.83, approximately 3 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 57,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.29.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.67 and a 200-day moving average of $65.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EEMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the first quarter worth $990,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 77.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 24,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the second quarter worth $5,834,000.

