Jibrel Network (JNT) Achieves Market Cap of $5.58 Million

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last week, Jibrel Network has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jibrel Network has a market cap of $5.58 million and approximately $9,441.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jibrel Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000321 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Coinrail, Kucoin and Bibox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00039458 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $450.79 or 0.04399343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000383 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Jibrel Network Profile

Jibrel Network (CRYPTO:JNT) is a token. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,080,886 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network.

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Coinrail, Gate.io, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

