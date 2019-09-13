JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AJRD. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $52.66.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $485.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.98 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $489,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Turchin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $237,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,520.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter worth $43,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter worth $73,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter worth $76,000.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

