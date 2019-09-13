K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,048,600 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the July 31st total of 928,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

K12 stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,338. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.21. K12 has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $37.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.19.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. K12 had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $256.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that K12 will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of K12 in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of K12 by 262.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of K12 in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of K12 by 56.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of K12 by 507.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on LRN. Sidoti upgraded K12 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet cut K12 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of K12 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on K12 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

