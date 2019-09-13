Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Kearny Financial stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $13.37. The company had a trading volume of 437,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,080. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 0.46. Kearny Financial has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $40.53 million during the quarter. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 3.69%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

In other news, Director John F. Regan sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $43,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Mcgovern bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRNY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kearny Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,849,541 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $100,631,000 after buying an additional 333,387 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kearny Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,122,367 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Kearny Financial by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,405 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 15,195 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kearny Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Kearny Financial by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 106,087 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 21,787 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

