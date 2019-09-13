Keith A. Anderson Sells 15,924 Shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Stock

Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Director Keith A. Anderson sold 15,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $501,128.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,750,220.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Skyline stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.33. The stock had a trading volume of 744,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,334. Skyline Co. has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $32.44.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Skyline’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Skyline by 99.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Skyline by 160.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Skyline in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Skyline by 81.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Skyline in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

SKY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on Skyline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Skyline in a report on Sunday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About Skyline

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

