Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

KEG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Key Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Johnson Rice cut Key Energy Services from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $3.00 target price on Key Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.44.

NYSE KEG traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $1.37. 165,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,578. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.86. Key Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $28.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 4.31.

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.11). Key Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 614.21% and a negative net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $112.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that Key Energy Services will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Key Energy Services by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 215,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Key Energy Services by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,393,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after acquiring an additional 377,176 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Key Energy Services by 1,188.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 243,284 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Key Energy Services by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 73,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 23,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Key Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

