Keywords Studios’ (KWS) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KWS. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Keywords Studios to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($20.91) to GBX 1,620 ($21.17) in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Keywords Studios from GBX 1,916 ($25.04) to GBX 1,970 ($25.74) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Keywords Studios to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,415 ($18.49) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,721.67 ($22.50).

Shares of LON KWS opened at GBX 1,315 ($17.18) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,556.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,502.32. The company has a market cap of $855.78 million and a PE ratio of 63.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.95. Keywords Studios has a twelve month low of GBX 885 ($11.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,020 ($26.39).

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

