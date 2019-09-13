KickToken Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $139,650.00 (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, TOKOK, COSS and Exmo. During the last week, KickToken has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $139,650.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00039442 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.17 or 0.04372809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000381 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000116 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

KickToken Token Trading

KickToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, Dcoin, P2PB2B, OOOBTC, Exmo, Bilaxy, ABCC, TOKOK, YoBit, Coinsbit, ProBit Exchange, COSS, KuCoin, Mercatox, CoinBene, BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

