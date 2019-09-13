Kinder Morgan Canada (TSE:KML) Trading Up 0.6%

Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd (TSE:KML) was up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$14.83 and last traded at C$14.76, approximately 103,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 271,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KML shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan Canada from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. CIBC boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan Canada from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan Canada in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan Canada from C$14.50 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Kinder Morgan Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.07.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.57.

Kinder Morgan Canada (TSE:KML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$104.90 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Canada Company Profile (TSE:KML)

Kinder Morgan Canada Limited owns and operates pipeline systems and terminal facilities in Canada. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals. The Pipelines segment operates Canadian portion of the Cochin pipeline system, a 12-inch diameter multi-product pipeline that comprises of 1000-kilometers of pipeline, and 38 block valves and 10 pump stations for transporting light hydrocarbon liquids between Kankakee, Illinois and Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta; and Jet Fuel pipeline serving Vancouver International Airport.

