Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Shares Up 41.6%

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF)’s share price shot up 41.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $3.13, 1,621 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KKPNF)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

