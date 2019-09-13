Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kraton (NYSE:KRA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks set a $33.00 price target on Kraton and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kraton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Kraton presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.67.

Get Kraton alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KRA traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $34.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,583. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.46. Kraton has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.49. Kraton had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $495.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kraton will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Holger R. Jung sold 13,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $402,886.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Holger R. Jung sold 6,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $206,105.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,627.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kraton by 750.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 10,501 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kraton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,166,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Kraton by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Kraton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $931,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kraton by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,278,000 after acquiring an additional 145,015 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kraton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.