Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kyocera Corporation was founded in 1959 as a company specializing in the production of fine ceramic components, Kyocera has expanded its business by effectively developing and applying its ceramics technologies. The company has grown to be a world-leading manufacturer of ceramics, including custom parts and consumer products. Kyocera’s materials, components, and finished products are used in virtually all fields of industry. In addition to ceramics, products also include information, tele-communications, and Optical equipment. “

Get Kyocera alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kyocera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS KYOCY traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,448. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.58. Kyocera has a fifty-two week low of $47.32 and a fifty-two week high of $67.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Kyocera will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes ceramic and electronic components, and telecommunications and information equipment worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kyocera (KYOCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.