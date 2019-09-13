L Brands’ (LB) Hold Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their hold rating on shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LB. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of L Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of L Brands in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of L Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $35.00 price target on shares of L Brands and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 price target on shares of L Brands and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.43.

Shares of NYSE:LB traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.87. 7,212,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,019,524. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average is $24.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.76. L Brands has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 74.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that L Brands will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in L Brands by 117.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,401,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,287,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,962,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,198 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $28,618,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,944,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $520,550,000 after purchasing an additional 970,548 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

