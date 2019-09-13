L & S Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

L & S Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 125.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,931 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,406 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.1% of L & S Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,569 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $227.55 per share, with a total value of $455,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,720. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $235.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $220.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $241.01 and a 200 day moving average of $243.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $293.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.47.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

