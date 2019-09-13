L & S Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 53,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 9,769 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 176,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,255,000 after buying an additional 13,322 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 876,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,708,000 after buying an additional 91,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

In related news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 26,392 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $2,040,101.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 122,680 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $9,537,143.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 647,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,303,066.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 840,294 shares of company stock valued at $64,840,016. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QSR traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,861. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.05. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $79.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.05%.

A number of research firms recently commented on QSR. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cowen raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.11.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.