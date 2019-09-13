Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,614,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,615 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,378,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,722,000 after acquiring an additional 412,467 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,237,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 120.2% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 666,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,446,000 after acquiring an additional 363,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $16,349,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,579. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $86.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.81.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.