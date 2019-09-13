Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,650 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 223.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equity Investment Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 124,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,839,000 after purchasing an additional 60,712 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 26,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16,411 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 13,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.46. The company had a trading volume of 20,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,635. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $104.07 and a 1 year high of $130.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.32.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.