Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.26. The company had a trading volume of 139,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,779,912. The firm has a market cap of $207.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $46.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

In other Pfizer news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 489,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. DZ Bank raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 17th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.