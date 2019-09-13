LEOcoin Price Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (LEO)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 13th. LEOcoin has a market capitalization of $2.28 million and $12,444.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LEOcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, TOPBTC, Livecoin and Bit-Z. Over the last week, LEOcoin has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LEOcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,322.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.85 or 0.01732656 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $297.13 or 0.02878463 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.86 or 0.00667071 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.56 or 0.00712659 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010262 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00059829 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00428481 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00008967 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LEOcoin (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 129,367,839 coins and its circulating supply is 121,010,421 coins. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LEOcoin is www.leocoin.org. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LEOcoin Coin Trading

LEOcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LEOxChange, C-CEX, TOPBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LEOcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LEOcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.