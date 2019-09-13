LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Stock Price Up 5.4%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX)’s share price rose 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.84 and last traded at $11.79, approximately 1,491,804 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 926,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on LexinFintech from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.15.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.98.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($2.92). LexinFintech had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 52.70%. The firm had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LX. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 5.8% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,009,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,000 after purchasing an additional 55,355 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,577,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 1.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 193,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LX)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.